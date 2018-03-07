Cash, drugs seized in rural Yamhill; 3 arrested

Eric Engle Sheryl Sublet Nicole VanVleet Photos courtesy Yamhill County Sheriff's Office##YCINT seized a large quantity of methamphetamine and heroin.

YAMHILL - A five-month Yamhill County Interagency Narcotics Team investigation has resulted in three arrests and the seizure of more than eight pounds of methamphetamine, a half pound of heroin and $50,000 in cashier's checks.

A search warrant was served about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday west of Yamhill at 11475 N.W. Pike Road. It was carried out by an Oregon State Police Special Weapons and Tactical unit due to risk factors on the property.

Arrested were:

* Cheryl Lynn Sublet, 61, charged with four counts of delivery of a controlled substance/meth and one count each of delivery of a controlled substance/heroin and possession of weapons by certain felons. The charges are a mix of Class A, B and C felonies. Bail was initially set at $2,522,500 pending arraignment in circuit court. McMinnville attorney Rachel Bridges is handling her defense.

* Eric Lee Engle, 37, on one count of possession of weapons by certain felons, a Class C felony. He was booked into jail and conditionally released.

* Nicole Alysce VanVleet, 26, booked without bail on a Multnomah County hold/probation violation.

The drug team intercepted heroin and meth being shipped to Sublet from out of state. The drugs were being packaged and disguised as health supplements. The cashier's checks were proceeds from drug sales.

"This was a quality investigation by YCINT and resulted in the arrest of an individual who was responsible for bringing enormous amounts of drugs into our community, including heroin, which carries an extreme risk for overdose," Sheriff Tim Svenson said.

Multiple agencies, including the Newberg-Dundee Police Department, Oregon State Police and Portland Police Bureau, assisted YCINT with its investigation.

See Friday's News-Register for additional details.