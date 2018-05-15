Carlton turning down public safety building bond; WV Fire, Sheridan fees measures failing, too

CARLTON -- Voters are turning down the $2.3 million bond measure that would have built a public safety building and cleared the way for construction of a new city hall with other funds.

The measure is failing, 392 no to 257 yes, or 60.4 percent no to 39.6 percent yes, according to the 10:15 p.m. run of ballots by the Yamhill County Clerk's Office.

Some ballots remain to be counted, however, with the next run of ballots expected about midnight.

Turnout was near 30 percent countywide, Clerk Brian Van Bergen said, although that percentage may have been different in Carlton and other places with bond measures on the ballot.

If the bond were approved, Carlton would build a new police facility on the site now occupied by a commercial structure next door to city hall.

In addition to more space, the law enforcement building would include rooms for interviewing suspects and victims, a secure evidence room and hazardous materials area, and a small sally port, or secure garage, in which a police car can park when an officer is transporting a person for questioning.

The city also would use other money, including some from the water and sewer funds, to build a larger city hall that meets current safety standards.

West Valley fire levy failing

The levy would cost patrons in Polk and Yamhill counties 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed value each year beginning in 2018-19 (July 1) for district operations and capital projects.

The district needs to replace all self-contained breathing apparatus because the units their service life will have expired in two years, replace replace minimally one ambulance due to age and high mileage, invest in maintenance and update the main station on East Main Street, improve the training grounds and props for firefighter training and sustain the community paramedic program while service contracts are developed.

The levy would raise $134,826.39 this coming year, $138,871.18 in 2019-20, $143,037.32 in 2020-21, $147,328.44 in 2021-2022 and $151,748.29 in 2022-2023.

Sheridan amendment vote failing

SHERIDAN - A city of Sheridan charter amendment related to fees for new and added development was failing, 298 no votes, 52.37 percent, to 271 yes, 47.63 percent, in early returns Tuesday.

The purpose of the amendment is to allow annual increases in system development charges based on a cost of construction index.

An annual increase may be calculated to conform to a 10-year average of annual changes in the building cost index.