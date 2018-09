Carlton firefighters respond to house fire

UPDATE, noon: Firefighters have cleared the scene, but a team remains on the scene investigating the cause and scope of the blaze.

------

CARLTON -- Firefighters are responding to a house fire on East Washington Street.

Callers said the house is fully involved in flames. The fire was reported about 9:20 a.m. Thursday.

Watch out for emergency vehicles if you're in the Carlton area.