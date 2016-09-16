News-Register file photo##Carlton pool with the new poolhouse under construction in the background. The facility opened in July. News-Register file photo##Francis Court's new construction follows the style of existing buildings, such as the former church next door, now the Blockhouse Cafe.

Carlton, Dayton projects win state awards

The Carlton pool house and two Dayton projects were among 19 winners of Oregon Main Street awards.

The organization presented its 2016 Excellence in Downtown Revitalization awards Thursday night at a gathering in Astoria.

The Carlton project was named Outstanding Special Project. A joint effort of taxpayers, the city and a citizen group, the project saw the replacement of the bath house at the city's outdoor pool, making the recreation facility usable for decades to come.

"The outstanding community involvement is a model for other communities," said Sheri Stuart, Oregon Main Street coordinator.

Dayton's Francis Court, a retail space across from Blockhouse Park, was named Outstanding New Building. In addition, the Dayton Community Development Association's Artscape project received an Excellence in Downtown Revitalization Award for the "Best Image Activity."

Kelly Haverkate, main street coordinator for DCDA, said Dayton Artscape showcased local artists and their work focusing on the Dayton area's cultural, agricultural and historic images.

The original artwork was replicated on light pole banners that were displayed. The originals and the banners were auctioned to raise $5,400 to support future Artscape events and other downtown initiatives, Haverkate said.

Francis Court, a mixed-use retail/residential space that opened in December, was honored for its "design quality and appropriate relationship to surrounding architecture."

Architect Paul Falsetto worked directly with business owners to custom design the retail space. According to Oregon Main Street, "the design and construction were completed in a manner that complements the historic neighboring buildings, while adding valuable space that enhances downtown.

Look for full details in the Tuesday edition of the News-Register.