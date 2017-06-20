Caretaker charged with murder found unfit to stand trial

A Washington County judge sent 63-year-old Celia Schwab to the Oregon State Hospital for up to 60 days of treatment before a re-evaluation. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Schwab's co-defendant, Maria Meisner, has been found competent to stand trial.

The women have pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated murder, murder, arson and assault in the death of 74-year-old Kathryn Breen. Authorities say the Beaverton woman was set on fire two days before Christmas.

Court records show a judge in 2009 banned Schwab from providing elder care in Oregon.