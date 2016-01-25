Car prowler caught plying trade again
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Joel2828
Sounds like he doesn't really need to go to jail. Just some probation and community service and he will be good from now on.
Lulu
Maybe he could form his own personal Lafayette Neighborhood Watch.
Is the justice system truly not seeing the picture here?
Tell me about the rabbits, George.