Candidates forums scheduled

Voters will have a few opportunities to meet and ask questions of candidates in local election races.

On Thursday, the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will host the five candidates running for Circuit Court Judge Position 2: Jennifer Chapman, Carol Fredrick, J. Mark Lawrence, Lisl Miller and Mark Pihl.

The NAMI event will be 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Carnegie Room in the McMinnville Library.

Topics at the forum will include mandatory minimum sentences, “three strikes, you’re out,” mental health court and offender accountability through punishment/treatment/diversion, according to an event flier.

The Yamhill County Employee Union is sponsoring two local candidate forums, for commissioner and judge forums.

County commissioner candidates are scheduled to speak on Tuesday, April 17, and judge candidates on Tuesday, April 24. Both forums will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the McMinnville Senior Center, 2250 N.E. McDaniel Lane in McMinnville. They are expected to last until about 8:30 p.m.

Candidates will be able to offer opening statements, followed by answering questions submitted by e-mail or in writing by union members.

The forum will be open to the public.

For more information, call Erin Guinn at the Senior Center, at 503-474-4965, or send an e-mail to Erin.Guinn@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.

Yamhill County Republican Women is hosting a forum for Republican governor candidates on Thursday, April 12, at 11:30 a.m. at the American Legion Post 21, 126 NE Atlantic Ave. in McMinnville.

Ten Republicans have filed in hopes of advancing to the November general election against Gov. Kate Brown — assuming the incumbent wins the primary against two little-known candidates.

State Representative Knute Buehler, widely regarded as the frontrunner to challenge Brown, will not be at the April 12 forum. Instead, Buehler’s campaign manager, Rebecca Tweed, will be there in his place.

Buehler has drawn criticism from his party for missing GOP candidate forums around the state. Tweed told OPB News he isn’t purposely avoiding his primary opponents.

“It really comes down to scheduling,” Tweed told OPB News. “We’ve had Knute booked out for months with lunches, fundraising events” and other activities — including meetings with local Republicans.

Buehler is scheduled to attend a forum hosted by the Washington County Republican Party on April 14 in Hillsboro.

The event at the American Legion will include a no-host lunch. To RSVP or for more information, call Susan Dawson at 503-537-3928.