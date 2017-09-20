C. Owen Larue

1936 - 2017

Charles Owen LaRue, 81, passed away September 20, 2017, at home in Sheridan, Oregon. Owen was born March 3, 1936, in McAlester, Oklahoma, to Henry and Opal LaRue. In 1959, he and Nanette Jetton eloped to Las Vegas, Nevada. Together they welcomed their children, Valerie (Tim) Holsclaw of Rickreall, Victor (Cindy) LaRue of Sheridan, Terry LaRue and Lynette (Todd) Donnelly of Beaverton. Later they adopted their daughter, Johnnie LaRue of Sheridan.

In his spare time, Owen loved to hunt and spend time in the woods. Mostly he was a private man who was perfectly content at home with his wife. His pride and joy were his seven grandchildren and 10 great grand-children, whom he taught some of the important things in life….like slyly sticking your tongue out at grandpa when no one else was looking.

Owen was met in Heaven by his son, Terry; his parents; and a number of his siblings.

His wife and children will miss him immensely but rest assured in the fact that he is now well and at peace.