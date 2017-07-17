Bystanders rescue boy swept down Oregon river

SALEM — Bystanders rescued a 4-year-old boy who was swept down a river at the North Fork County Park recreation area.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says the boy was standing with his father near the river's edge on Sunday. He went into the water when his father looked away for a few moments.

Two men jumped into the river and pulled the lifeless boy from the water. A nurse and a certified nursing assistant who were on shore began CPR, reviving him.

The sheriff's office says the boy was taken to a hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.