Buy a basket, support basketball team

Make your mom very happy – get a hanging flower basket from the McMinnville’s girls’ basketball team on Saturday morning, May 13th, the day before ‘Mothers Day’.

The team will be selling beautiful hanging flower baskets from Al’s Garden (both shade and sun for $25 and $35) in the First Federal parking lot on the corner of 2nd Street and Baker. The sale begins at 9:00 am.

Please come down to buy a hanging basket, supporting the girls’ basketball program.