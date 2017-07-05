Burn ban takes effect in most of Yamhill County

A Yamhill County burn ban is now in effect, with the exception of Newberg and the Newberg Rural Fire Protection District.

The ban is in effect on all burning, including agriculture. Light agricultural fuels were responsible for several Yamhill County fires last weekend.

The only burning allowed at this time is recreational fires.

Recreational burning is defined as an outdoor fire burning materials other than rubbish and is contained in a pit or cooking device that has total area of three feet or less in diameter and two feet or less in height for pleasure, religious, ceremonial, cooking, warmth or similar purposes.

Recreation fires are only restricted during red flag conditions.