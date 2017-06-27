Budget hearings scheduled for Cove Orchard sewer district

When the budget meetings to adopt the fiscal year 2017-18 budgets were held for Cove Orchard Sewer Service District and Extension Service District last week, the public hearing portions were inadvertently left off of the meetings, according to the county administration.

To remedy this, the Board of Directors will hold public hearings for the purpose of receiving public comments on these budgets on Thursday, June 29th at 9:45 a.m. in Room 32 of the County Courthouse, 535 NE 5th Street, McMinnville.