Bridge planning process leads resident to sue Salem

SALEM — A Salem man is suing the city over plans for a third bridge over the Willamette River.

The Statesman Journal reports Greg Wasson filed a lawsuit after the city denied his petition to put a council-amended ordinance up for a vote.

Councilmembers passed amendments Dec. 5 related to the Salem River Crossing plan and the environmental processes that will help determine the new bridge site.

The ordinance adjusts the city's transportation plan, among other changes.

City Attorney Dan Atchinson said state law only allows petitions pertaining to municipal laws and not administrative issues.

Wasson said his position is that the city had no choice but to certify his petition.

He wants a judge to block the ordinance temporarily.

