March 12, 2013

Brian Barnes wins middle school state wrestling championship

Submitted by John Barnes

Brian Barnes, an eighth grader from McMinnville, won the Oregon Middle School state title at 195 pounds. He pinned his way through his 16-man bracket with four first-round falls. This is the first time a McMinnville wrestler has ever won this tournament in it's 13 year history.

To qualify for the tournament he had to win his regional tournament last weekend which he did, pinning both of his opponents.