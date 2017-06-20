Breakfast, helicopter contest Sunday

Whether you drive your modern car or vintage ride, or arrive by plane, you can enjoy an all-you-can-eat meal at Sunday’s annual McMinnville Lions Drive-in, Fly-in Breakfast.

The fundraising event will run from 7 a.m. to noon at the McMinnville Airport. The pancake breakfast costs $8 for adults and $4 for kids.

Classic cars and planes will be on display, so diners can vote for their favorites after breakfast. Helicopter rides will be available for $25.

They also can view the seventh-annual Jerry Trimble Helicopters Touchdown Autorotation Contest, which starts at 10 a.m.

In the helicopter competition, pilots display their skills in a Robinson R-22 helicopter or their own bird. The winners receive cash prizes and the top pilot is awarded an engraved piece of rotor blade as a trophy.

For more information about the autorotation competition, call 503-577-6371. For more about the Lions breakfast, call 971-241-9494