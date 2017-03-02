Bonamici to listen at town hall tonight in Mac

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici will hold a town hall meeting in McMinnville at 6 o'clock tonight\ in the McMinnville High School gym, 615 N.E. 15th St.

“My work in Congress is focused on the people I represent, and getting input from my constituents is one of the most important parts of my job,” Bonamici said.

“Over the last few months, it's been encouraging to hear from so many constituents through phone calls, letters, and emails. Town hall meetings provide a great opportunity to discuss issues facing the residents of the diverse district I am honored to represent.”

The public is invited.