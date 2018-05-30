May 30, 2018 Tweet

Boil water restriction does not affect Yamhill County

A water quality warning was recently sent to some Yamhill County residences.

This likely occurred due to some homes having rural Salem addresses. The warning does not affect Yamhill County homes. The water affected is related to Detroit Lake, east of Salem.

Do not call the Yamhill Communications Agency's non-emergency number or 911 with questions regarding this water warning.

Salem city officials are advising some residents to avoid drinking tap water after tests found low levels of toxic algae in the lake.

The city issued a warning Tuesday for children, infants and other vulnerable people.

This advisory applies to the cities of Salem and Turner in addition to the Suburban East Salem Water District and Orchard Heights Water Association.

Authorities say boiling the water does not remove the toxins and can increase the toxin levels. Most filters do not remove the toxins.

People should use bottled water for drinking, making infant formula, ice or food preparation until the advisory is lifted.

The advisory comes after the Oregon Health Authority detected toxic blue-green algae in the lake, which is Salem's main water source.

Officials say they are working to lower the levels as quickly as possible.