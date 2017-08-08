Body of missing Salem boy recovered near Wheatland Ferry

WHEATLAND - The body of a missing Salem boy, 5-year-old Allen "Chaz" Pearson, was recovered Monday afternoon from the Willamette River near the Wheatland Ferry.

The boy was reported missing last Friday at Wallace Marine Park in west Salem. An exhaustive search was immediately launched and continued over the weekend. Agencies involved in the search included the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol which located the boy.

Allen was found just upriver from the Polk County line and about 13 miles down river from where he was last seen.

The Polk County District Attorney and Medical Examiner responded to the scene. Allen's death is being treated as a drowning.

Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton expressed his thanks to all the agencies that participated in the search. Many searchers were volunteers, he said.