Body of missing Grand Ronde man found

The body of missing Grand Ronde resident, Kerry Albert Letsch, 62, was found about 5 p.m. Sunday in the Santiam River, about one mile downriver from the Santiam Rest Area.

He was last seen the morning of Friday, July 13, at his residence, according to family members. He had suffered from dementia, depression and there were concerns for his safety based on statements he previously made.

Letsch's vehicle was discovered abandoned at the rest area on Interstate 5 on Friday, July 20. That prompted a search of that location and adjacent properties by the Oregon State Police and Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The search included about 9 1/2 miles from the city of Jefferson to the Willamette River.

Letsch was located by rafters using the river for recreation. The Oregon State Police, Jefferson Fire District and Linn County Sheriff's Office assisted with recovering the body.

An autopsy will be conducted but foul play is not suspected.