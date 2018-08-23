Body found near Dayton that of missing woman

Photo courtesy Yamhill County Sheriff's Office##A body found near Dayton Thursday morning was identified as that of Meighan Cordie, missing since last Saturday.

DAYTON - A body found down an embankment north of Dayton about 10 a.m. Thursday has been identified as that of 27-year-old Meighan Cordie of Clackamas.

Joggers found the body at the on/off-ramp that leads from Wallace Road to Highway 18.

It appeared to be be that of Cordie, based on physical descriptions and clothing, according to Capt. Chris Ray of the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office. The family later provided confirmation.

Her family issued this statement::

"It is with very heavy hearts that we are sharing our beloved daughter Meighan has been found deceased by the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

"The pain our family is experiencing is unimaginable and we ask for privacy as we process this information and continue to grieve as a family."

The city of Dayton will hold a short vigil and prayer for Cordie at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Courthouse Square Park in Dayton. The public is invited.

She was last seen on Grand Island, about eight miles south of Dayton, about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18.

After attending a wedding, she got into an argument with her mother. She exited their vehicle on foot, leaving her phone and shoes behind.

Family members and friends initially searched for Cordie and reported her missing to the sheriff's office Sunday.

Cordie's family was immediately notified of the discovery. Members subsequently confirmed the tentative identification made by deputies.

Investigators from the Yamhill County Major Crimes Response Team responded to the scene. The Oregon State Field Investigations Team arrived to assist with the recovery of forensic evidence.

This case is ongoing and in its early stages. Details that could compromise the investigation will not be released at this time, officials said.

Ramps that connect Highway 18 and 221 (Wallace Road) remain closed late into Thursday afternoon. A local detour was made available for travelers trying to get from Highway 18 to Dayton and south to Salem.

The ramps will be closed at least until 6 p.m. Travelers should consider an alternative route or expect delays.