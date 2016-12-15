Board hikes excise tax
Comments
kona
The $90 million was not enough.
Reporter Starla Pointer
Kona is referring to the $89.4 million bond measure voters approved in May to pay for repairs, energy and safety improvements, construction of a new high school gym and more classrooms, especially related to career education. Here's some more information about the construction excise tax: The Oregon Legislature created the CET in 2007 to give school districts help in dealing with enrollment growth; like other system development charges, it is collected as new houses and other buildings go up. McMinnville is one of many districts that collect such a tax. The total the district collects is pretty small -- a little over $1 million total in the first seven years the tax was in place -- compared to the amount of any construction bond measure.
Jim
Kona the crew running this school district will never be satisfied till they squeeze every last dime out of the taxpayers. They must need more money for the district's Joke at the Cook Campus. I still have never got a total expenditure on that project. And I see as usual the News Register jumps in to defend the outrageous amount of money spent on these projects. They will be back to ask for more before they get done at the High School.
Reporter Starla Pointer
If you're referring to my comment, "Jim," I'm simply providing information. A lot of people don't understand what a "construction excise tax" is ...
Jim
Starla the article that was written about the tax explained it already.
kona
Starla, thank you for the information. I understand the excise tax. The part that rubs me the wrong way is that every public sector organization (not just our school district) is trying to mine every possible revenue source. Our state government is perhaps the worst but all of the underlings follow closely. Prudent spending is a lost art.
Reporter Starla Pointer
Two things: 1. Thanks, Jim, for saying I'd explained the tax in the story; and 2. Thanks, Kona -- and Jim and everyone else -- for continuing to share your opinions, thoughts and insight. I can't add my opinions, but it sure is interesting to read those of others!
Joel2828
The problem with liberalism is that eventually their is no more of other people's money to spend. ---Margaret Thatcher
Don Dix
If anyone noticed, your tax assessment never retreats, nor does your tax liability.
Now they tinker with the formula to further increase the 'haul'.
So, what I see is the inability of any 'public sector entity' to live within a budget that effectively grows by 3% each year. Maybe the 'pigs at the public trough' should consider joining weight watchers!