Bar seeks suspension of McMinnville attorney's license
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
myopinion
A crooked attorney? What IS this world coming to! Next it will be the politicians!!!
Jim
Good one my opinion !