Ballots due Tuesday night

Ballots are due Tuesday night for the primary election, in which candidates will be chose for the November run-off and some local measures will be decided.

Ballots should be taken to the Yamhill County Clerk's Office or dropped into ballot boxes at local city halls, the Yamhill County Courthouse, Chemeketa Community College's Yamhill Valley Campus and other locations. The deadline is 8 p.m. Tuesday.

It's already too late to drop them in the mail.

As of Friday afternoon, 17.8 percent of Yamhill County voters had returned ballots, according to the clerk's office.

Candidates for their parties' nomination for governor, state senator and representative are on the ballot. So are candidates for the county board of commissioners and a circuit court judgeship.

In addition, some cities have a measure up for vote. Carlton, for instance, is seeking a $2.5 million bond to build a public safety building.

For more information about the election, call the clerk's office, at 503-434-7518.