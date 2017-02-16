Bag ban passes, following final protest
Comments
Sal Peralta
Nice to see a calm voice of reason arguing the "no" side on this.
Joel2828
Pretty pathetic. All the things they could be focused on to make McMinnville a better place and they have spent the last ten years working on what? Banning plastic bags. Good grief, that's pathetic.
Good thing we don't pay these guys a salary.
Mom2knv
Great, now instead of reusing a product and giving it new life, I will have to go buy a brand new item just to put my trash in to throw it away! The entire intent of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle is defeated by this ban!
Sal Peralta
You can't throw trash away in a paper bag? They fit better in most wastebaskets than the plastic bags. I don't see why they are calling it a ban. Local grocers were on board with no longer using plastic bags here. The sky is not going to fall. I'd rather the local grocery stores source their bags from paper, which is domestically produced, rather than Chinese plastic anyway.
kona
My personal problem with this plastic ban is that plastic is so much more functional. I can remember too many paper bags breaking through the bottom when getting wet. Banning the bags to solve the plastic problem is insignificant but it is a feel good therapy for those feeling the power.
Lulu
Sal--the paper bag positioned in the wastebasket looks ugly. Plus, it's hard to dispose of when full. Especially delightful is when the bottom falls out and there are wet coffee grounds everywhere. I buy the Glad bags with a drawstring. Yes, they're expensive but worth it. The sky is not going to fall, but I reserve the right to remain with what I choose, regardless of what you believe is in my better interests. This subject is hereby off-limits to me.
leo
Here's an idea for anyone with extra plastic bags with handles. Start now with the ones you've saved and stand in front of your nearest convenience store. Offer everyone a bag when they go in the door and suggest they bring their own next time. Bringing your own cloth or plastic or paper bag when you go shopping becomes a good habit.Been doing it for years.
Rotwang
One more reason to vote them out unanimously.
nthermens1
I will buy small garbage bags to hall my grocery's in i think they should have a vote on this see what the people say. welcome to California
Shorty
"Yeah. I always "hall" garbage in plastic bags
Mike
The businesses save money by not having to offer the freebee plastic bags. We all miss our free bags. And as many of us like to say "Ain't nothing free." No wonder the businesses like the City's symbolic ordinance. It put money in their pocket. The bags are still around to buy. No more freebee. Darn.