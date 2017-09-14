Bag ban causes blowback for city
AndyA
I must thank the city for the new bag ban. It has been great. Since the ban went into effect I have spent less than $100 local on retail items. I now spend my lunches at work going grocery shopping, or picking up other retail items we need or even ordering online. It is actually saving me money as I critique if my family is in actual need of the items, and now with not just running to the store to grab things, we have less spur of the moment purchases. We also have found some really neat mom and pa stores out of our area that we have spent large sums of in. I have come to a new comfort level of refusing to shop at ANY store in McMinnville due to the bag ban. Of course it is not the ban I disagree with. It is the City making it mandatory for a store to charge a fee on paper bags. That decision should be up to the store – not the city. Why is McMinnville the only city to not put this up for a vote? Do you know there are Walmart’s in plastic bag ban areas that GIVE you paper bags? And that Paper bags come from trees, and we have become very successful at Farming trees… (Please see examples - Magness Tree Farm) So why does the city feel the need to make us pay a mandatory charge on paper bags, and not make this decision one the retailer can make? Then my decision to not shop a store because the charge for bags is my own… Not forced by the city… Paper bags were free prior to plastic bags... Bags are an overhead cost of business. A store should have the right to give away free bags, adjust shelf prices to compensate for bags, or charge at fee at the door, but that should be their choice, not one the City of McMinnville says a company MUST FORCE upon their customers!
Until the five cent rule vanishes.. All my money not needed in a critical emergency, including pharmacy, gas, snacks, movies, DVD rentals, grocery, clothes, flowers, wine, and alcohol all leaves town.
Jim
Andy you said exactly what a lot of people feel. It should be retailers choices to charge for bags. I'm not a plastic bag guy I prefer paper anyway. That said a city that does not put things on a ballot to be voted on by the people has way to much control. What's next no jeans on Third Steet or no pickups in the city limits? This used to be a simple town to live in and it's getting more difficult everyday. The city should be more worried about helping the police force keep everyone safe and our children get a well rounded proper education.
Joel2828
It probably shouldn't be too surprising to hear that people don't like the government controlling their lives. Especially when they clamp down with such an asinine law as banning bags, and then have the gall to charge the citizens money to be in compliance.
I think the 5 cent per bag to the merchant was a way to get them onboard and willing to do the governments dirty work. That adds up to a LOT of money merchants over time.
Denise
AndyA,
You may want to check your economic model. In your tantrum of trying to avoid a nominal .05 fee, you’ll be spending exponentially more on fuel.
But hey, it’s your money.
Big oil thanks you for your fit.
Rotwang
Since the city doesn't get the five cents mandated charge per bag, why not leave the decision to charge or not charge to the merchants, who have, up until recently, treated it as a cost of doing business. Anyone who uses that rationalization of the mandated charge is either stupid as a rock, or thinks we are.
Good on you, AndyA. I'm right behind you on my way to Newberg.
sbagwell
Rotwang:
I think the motivation for the mandatory 5-cent charge is to provide an incentive for joining the reusable bag movement. I figure people willing to impose a bag ban are also willing to impose a bag fee to help further they're desired outcome.
I'm not endorsing that rationale, just providing my personal take on it.
Steve
Steve
Denise
Steve,
Exactly. I betcha there was the same temper tantrums and hyperbole when the .05 bottle deposit was started. I’m sure there were legions of people threatening to make their own pop and beer, and stomping their feet in anger.
Of course nobody did, and after awhile they accepted it. In time, all ridiculous fits twitter out.
AndyA
Denise,
Since I work out of town, the reality is I do not spend more on gas. I already drive into the metro area daily, so multiple stores are minutes from my work. The bag ban has actually decreased my running around town after work, and on weekends. Thus increasing time spent with my family playing game, doing homework, watching movies.. Or we are, working on my house. Since we no longer run to the store at night, or to multiple stores on the weekend, this is saving me gas, time, and money.
As I said, in the event of an emergency my children will not go without. The city of McMinnville Stores are now convenience stores for such emergencies. (i.e. illness, meds, etc.) but only if it can not wait. If it can wait until I get home from work Monday night, then on the list it goes, or Amazon Prime it is...
And yes in the end it might cost me a few cents more to save my nickles. But this is about principle. Being told I must pay for a paper bag at a store by local government is wrong! Being told not to use plastic bags to save the environment I am OK with, but to be told to carry my own bags with me, or now pay a fee is not OK.
To me this is our City Government overstepping. Its great to do away with the plastic... Not Ok to mandate I carry a bag or pay a fee! Leave that fee and decision to the store!
Joel2828
I know several people who are doing exactly what Andy is doing. Just doing their shopping out of town on the way home from work. I think that's the best way to protest this.
Denise
Well then I guess you better not buy any bottled beverages. Or drive a car, or buy gas, or pay taxes, or do anything else.
Or, just stick a stupid bag in your car. I mean, how complicated is this?
But, whatever. If you truly stick to your guns, and you won’t, it’ll cost you more and nobody will care.
Cheers!
Jim
NewsRegister can you solve a mystery for me and I'm sure other people. Where does the .05 per bag go if the retailers don't keep it and the city doesn't keep it ?