Authorities identify man killed in shootout with police

DALLAS — Authorities on Saturday identified a man police say shot an officer in the leg before being shot and killed by police.

Oregon State Police in a statement say three Dallas police officers at about 5:30 p.m. Friday attempted to arrest 36-year-old Jeremiah N. Anderson in a Walmart parking lot on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Police say Anderson resisted and fired at least two rounds, striking Sgt. Rob Hatchell in the leg.

Police say Hatchell and officer Mike Fleming returned fire and struck Anderson, who died at the scene.

Fleming and officer Aaron Mollahan who was also present were not injured.

Authorities say Hatchell was treated and released at a hospital and is recovering.

All three officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.