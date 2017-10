Author discusses famous grandpa

News-Register staff

Eileen Givens will discuss her book, “I Baked a Cake for Ike and Mamie,” at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the McMinnville Senior Center, 2250 N.E. McDaniel Lane.

Anyone interested in attending needs to pre-register by Monday, Oct. 9. Admission is $2.

The book details the experiences of Givens’ grandfather, former Oregon governor and U.S. interior secretary Douglas McKay. For more information, call 503-474-4965.