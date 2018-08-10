ATV crash injures two

Photos submitted by the Yamhill Fire District##Two injured ATV riders were rescued Thursday night from a steep ravine in rural Yamhill County. Multiple agencies responded.

The victims were in their early 20s. Their names and cities of residence were not identified. The male was transported by Life Flight helicopter to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland. The female was transported by ambulance to Newberg Providence Medical Center. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Yamhill Fire District spokesperson Darci Ancalade gave this account:

About 9:30 p.m., Yamhill fire and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene. The riders were discovered down the ravine. The McMinnville Fire Department's High Angle Rope Rescue Team was dispatched to assist Tualatin Valley's rope team.

The female was reached and transported to the hospital about 10:45. About 20 minutes later, the male was extricated from where their ATV crashed and flown to the Portland trauma hospital.

The female reported the pair were riding on a trial when they hit a bump and tumbled off the road and into the ravine.

About 30 personnel responded to the scene.