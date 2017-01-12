Attempted Taco Bell robbery thwarted
Comments
Bill B
Did this really happen six days ago? If so, why the delay?
sbagwell
1) Yes.
2) Good question.
We were not initially notified of the robbery attempt by the department via the usual means, a Flash Alert posting by its public information officer -- or any other means, for that matter. That seems extremely puzzling, as robberies are mighty scarce around these parts, as are robbery attempts.
We fielded a call Thursday from a reader who wondered, quite understandably, why we hadn't had a story. We immediately made inquiries, and that produced a story for Friday's paper.
The plea for public help followed Friday via the normal channel -- an e-mail disseminated through the statewide Flash Alert system.
Steve Bagwell, Managing Editor