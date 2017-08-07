Attacker wanted to kill his victim
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
myopinion
Why is he being charged with murder if the victim didn't die?
ASSAULT IN THE FIRST DEGREE FELONY NOT FILED ASSAULT IN THE FIRST DEGREE FELONY PENDING
KIDNAPPING IN THE FIRST DEGREE FELONY PENDING
MURDER FELONY PENDING
Paul Daquilante
He is charged with one count each of attempted murder, an unclassified felony, first-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping, both Class A felonies.
He will be arraigned next week on a grand jury indictment, at which time more charges could be filed.
Paul Daquilante / reporter