Attacker's actions were 'extensive and cruel'
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
bonnybedlam
He planned it out over time, told people what he was going to do, got caught in the act, left his wallet on the scene, and was identified by his victim, who considered him a friend. And he still got a plea deal with reduced charges, no fines or court fees, and is guaranteed to be out of prison in 35 years or less, because he "took accountability". What does that even mean? Is he being rewarded for confessing? Because in the face of all that evidence it seems almost redundant.
It's sad about his brother but that in no way translates to "this [dehumanizing slur] deserves to die". Unless the life of a rapist/wanna be murderer is worth more than that of an apparently trusting woman. The incredibly vicious (and incompetent) criminal obviously thinks so, but for some reason I expected less sympathy from everyone else.