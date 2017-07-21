Arrests & Citations: July 21, 2017
YAMHILL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Daniel Taylor Anglin, 27, Lafayette, July 19, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Levi Marya Boen, 28, Willamina, July 19, fail to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $2,500 bail.
Corey James Davis, 27, Newberg, July 19, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.
Carlton Lance Edwards, 39, transient, July 20, possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $15,000 bail.
Robert Kevin Hamilton, 49, McMinnville, July 19, possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine, violation of a release agreement; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $40,000 bail.
Corwin Joseph Hiatt, 21, Dayton, July 17, Drug Court violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Denis William Hodson, 26, Newberg, July 19, fail to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $7,500 bail.
David Jonathan Kepler, 33, Lafayette, July 19, probation violation/three counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $30,000b ail.
Dwight Calvin Krehbiel, 29, Willamina, July 19, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Juliana Kathryn LaBonte, 256, Salem, July 17, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Ronald Eugene Napier, 48, Salem,July 19, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Jose Damaso Pena Jr., 40, Newberg, July 18, fail to appear, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Rodolfo Noe Radilla, 26, McMinnville, July 18, post-prison supervision violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Margo Mae Ream, 30, transient, July 18, fail to appear/two counts, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Tony Twelve Gage Ruiz, 27, Sheridan, July 18, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Mark Andre Shields, 59, Dayton, July 19, fourth-degree domestic assault, domestic harassment; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $15,000 bail.
Grant Cole Weidner, 36, McMinnville, July 18, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Eric Clapton Wheeler, 46, Grants Pass, July 19, driving under the influence of intoxicants; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.
McMINNVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Branden Lee Croxford, 28, Dundee, July 18, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Fernando Olaf Gonzales, 22, McMinnville, July 17, post-prison supervision violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Nathan Lee Lopez, 28, Portland, July 17, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Daniel Scott Nofziger, 30, Willamina, July 19, first-degree aggravated theft, first-degree theft/three counts; booked and released.
Thomas Jerome Oliverius, 38, McMinnville, July 18, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
OREGON STATE POLICE
Philip William Grover, 33, Willamina, July 19, driving without insurance; cited and released.
Joel Guevara Leyva, 20, Salem, July 17, driving while suspended; cited and released.
Basilio Poblano Lopez, 35, Salem, July 19, driving without a license; cited and released.
William Spivey, 31, Salem, July 17, driving while suspended; cited and released.
Felipa Espinosa Vineros, 55, Salem, July 18, driving while suspended, driving without a license; cited and released.
NEWBERG-DUNDEE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Christopher Doyd Lang, 29, Newberg, July 18, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Jonathan Daniel Polkey, 37, Newberg, July 17, Clackamas County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $20,000 bail.
Ramsey Moses Rodriguez, 32, Newberg, July 17, Washington County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.