Arrests & Citations: July 21, 2017

YAMHILL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Daniel Taylor Anglin, 27, Lafayette, July 19, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Levi Marya Boen, 28, Willamina, July 19, fail to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $2,500 bail.

Corey James Davis, 27, Newberg, July 19, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Carlton Lance Edwards, 39, transient, July 20, possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $15,000 bail.

Robert Kevin Hamilton, 49, McMinnville, July 19, possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine, violation of a release agreement; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $40,000 bail.

Corwin Joseph Hiatt, 21, Dayton, July 17, Drug Court violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Denis William Hodson, 26, Newberg, July 19, fail to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $7,500 bail.

David Jonathan Kepler, 33, Lafayette, July 19, probation violation/three counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $30,000b ail.

Dwight Calvin Krehbiel, 29, Willamina, July 19, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Juliana Kathryn LaBonte, 256, Salem, July 17, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Ronald Eugene Napier, 48, Salem,July 19, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jose Damaso Pena Jr., 40, Newberg, July 18, fail to appear, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Rodolfo Noe Radilla, 26, McMinnville, July 18, post-prison supervision violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Margo Mae Ream, 30, transient, July 18, fail to appear/two counts, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Tony Twelve Gage Ruiz, 27, Sheridan, July 18, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Mark Andre Shields, 59, Dayton, July 19, fourth-degree domestic assault, domestic harassment; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $15,000 bail.

Grant Cole Weidner, 36, McMinnville, July 18, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Eric Clapton Wheeler, 46, Grants Pass, July 19, driving under the influence of intoxicants; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.





McMINNVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Branden Lee Croxford, 28, Dundee, July 18, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Fernando Olaf Gonzales, 22, McMinnville, July 17, post-prison supervision violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Nathan Lee Lopez, 28, Portland, July 17, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Daniel Scott Nofziger, 30, Willamina, July 19, first-degree aggravated theft, first-degree theft/three counts; booked and released.

Thomas Jerome Oliverius, 38, McMinnville, July 18, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.





OREGON STATE POLICE

Philip William Grover, 33, Willamina, July 19, driving without insurance; cited and released.

Joel Guevara Leyva, 20, Salem, July 17, driving while suspended; cited and released.

Basilio Poblano Lopez, 35, Salem, July 19, driving without a license; cited and released.

William Spivey, 31, Salem, July 17, driving while suspended; cited and released.

Felipa Espinosa Vineros, 55, Salem, July 18, driving while suspended, driving without a license; cited and released.





NEWBERG-DUNDEE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Christopher Doyd Lang, 29, Newberg, July 18, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jonathan Daniel Polkey, 37, Newberg, July 17, Clackamas County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $20,000 bail.

Ramsey Moses Rodriguez, 32, Newberg, July 17, Washington County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.