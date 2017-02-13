Arrest made in Timmreck snd McNicol burglary

Corwin Hiatt Photos courtesy of the McMinnville police##These two knives, taken in the Jan. 18 Timmreck and McNicol Jewelers' burglary, have not been recovered. Seven others taken have been located.

A McMinnville man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 18 burglary and theft of nine custom William Henry knives at Timmreck and McNicol Jewelers.

Corwin Joseph Hiatt, 21, was arraigned Monday in Yamhill County Circuit Court on three counts of first-degree theft and one count each of first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree burglary, all Class C felonies.

Hiatt was released to a third party, and his next court appearance is at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Marcgh 1, when he will be arraigned on a grand jury indictment.

McMinnville police responded to the business about 2:29 a.m. on an alarm sounding. Officers discovered the business had been entered, and it was determined the knives that were valued at $9,975 had been taken.

During their subsequent investigation, officers were provided information regarding the whereabouts of some of the knives. Seven of the nine were recovered at two pawn shops in the Salem area.

Hiatt was taken into custody based on evidence obtained at the shops.