Apartment fire claims life in Mac

Apartment fire claims life in McMinnville

One person was killed when a fire swept through units at the Park Place Apartments, 230 S.E. Evans St., Sunday night.

About 9:30 p.m., the Yamhill Communications Agency 911 dispatch center received multiple calls regarding the blaze, according to McMinnville Fire Chief Rich Leipfert.

Responding units arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the door and windows of a second-floor apartment at the six-unit complex, Leipfert said.

Firefighters attacked flames in a stairwell and then contained the blaze in the apartment where the fire originated. Adjacent units were evacuated.

A resident of the second-floor apartment, an adult female, was found dead. Identification is awaiting next-of-kin notification.

Another resident was transported to the Willamette Valley Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Three units were heavily damaged and occupants of all six apartments were displaced. The American Red Cross is providing assistance.

The McMinnville Fire Department responded with six pieces of equipment and 28 personnel. Amity, Dundee, Lafayette and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue (Newberg) were also dispatched.

A cause has not been determined.

This was the third fatal fire in the Yamhill Valley in three weeks. The blazes killed four people, including a mother and her daughter in rural Amity.

