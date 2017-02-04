Another winter storm on the way, National Weather Service says

The National Weather Service is predicting "significent and widespread snow ... down to the lowest elevations" Sunday night and Monday as part of yet another winter storm.

It has issued a winter storm warming running from 10 a.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday.

The prediction calls for increasing rain Sunday morning, turning to snow later in the day or evening. Temperatures will be at or below freezing overnight, the National Weather Service says.

Snow and rain will continue through the day Monday as the snow level rises from the valley floor into the hills. Up to a foot could fall at higher elevations, the forecast says. Areas north of Salem are more likely to receive snow.