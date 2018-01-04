Amity will swear in Police Chief Chris Bolek

AMITY - Chris Bolek will be sworn in as Amity's new police chief at 7 o'clock tonight. Mayor Michael Cape will do the honors during a city hall ceremony.

Bolek has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, most of it with the Newberg-Dundee Police Department.

He succeeds Dan Brown, who retired Dec. 31 after almost 15 years leading the agency. He previously spent 17 years with McMinnville police, rising to second in command.

However, Brown will work through Monday, Jan. 15, with Bolek going to work the following day, according to City Administrator Justin Hogue.

The swearing in ceremony will be held this evening when a majority of the six-member council is available.

Bolek started with Newberg-Dundee police in 1985 as a patrol officer and worked as a detective, patrol sergeant and captain leading up to his retirement in 2016.

He most recently was a member of the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office court security staff, responsible for ushering inmates to and from the jail for their circuit court appearances.

Sheriff’s Capt. Chris Ray said Bolek has also been instrumental in helping the agency develop some new assessment tools for promotional processes.

Sgt. James Clark and a group of reserves round out the Amity Police Department. Clark was one of three finalists for the chief's position.