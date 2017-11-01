Amity will keep its police department

AMITY - The Amity City Council unanimously voted Wednesday night to continue operating its own police department rather than contract with the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

Between 75 and 100 people filled a good portion of the Community Center. More than 25 people addressed the council on the issue, and not one of them spoke in favor of the contract option.

When the law enforcement services matter came up on the agenda, after the council had heard public testimony, Councilor Caralyn Miller made a quick motion to keep the city's department intact. It was seconded by Max Walker. There was brief discussion followed by the vote.

Mayor Michael Cape said the "loud voice" coming from residents who spoke made it clear that citizens are satisfied with their police department and are not interested in having the sheriff's office provide service.

Chief Dan Brown will retire Dec. 31 after almost 15 years on the job following a long career with the McMinnville Police Department. He is assisted by Sgt. James Clark. There is a six-member reserve force.

Both Brown and Clark, in addition to some reserves, attended the meeting, as did Sheriff Tim Svenson.

The city will begin an immediate search for Brown's replacement.

See Friday's print edition for additional details.