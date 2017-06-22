By News-Register staff • 

Amity schools settle on one mascot

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Joel2828

A small but noteworthy victory for those who stand opposed to the strident, militant PC that is so prevalent in our modern culture.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS