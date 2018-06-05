By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • June 5, 2018 Tweet

Amity Police Chief Bolek resigns

Chris Bolek

AMITY - Police Chief Chris Bolek has resigned after less than five months on the job.

He has said he will remain with the city until the end of the year to assist with whatever transition occurs from a law enforcement standpoint, according to City Administrator Justin Hogue.

Bolek, retired from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department, came to Amity after Dan Brown retired at the end of last year after almost 15 years leading the agency. Brown previously spent 17 years with the McMinnville Police Department, leaving as second-in-command.

"Chief Bolek has served the Amity Police Department and citizens well and has been instrumental in assisting the city attain its goal of enhancing the professionalism of the Amity Police Department," Hogue said.

He started with Newberg-Dundee in 1985 as a patrol officer and worked as a detective, patrol sergeant and captain leading up to his retirement.

Bolek was then a member of the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office court security staff, responsible for ushering inmates to and from the jail for their circuit court appearances.

Three individuals applied for the Amity position, including the department’s second in command, Sgt. James Clark. The other applicant was from out of state.

A seven-member panel interviewed the candidates. The panel then recommended Bolek to the city council, which approved the hire.

The council decided late last year to continue operating its own police department after listening to a proposal to contract with the sheriff's office. Citizens demonstrated strong support for the current department.

"The ability to adequately support a police department does not come without financial cost," Hogue said in a report to the council.

Continued discussion of a public safety fee is on the agenda when the council meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Hogue wrote in his report that discussions on the state of the department arose during the 2018-19 goal-setting and budget committee meetings after analyzing the current budget and realizing the department is understaffed and underfunded.

A public safety fee has been determined to be the best option for helping fund the department. The tentative plan is for the fee to be absorbed by sewer/water customers. City staff recommends three options to the council for consideration.

* Retain the department and impose a $15 monthly fee to address department needs and hire an additional officer in about one year.

* Retain the department and impose a $25 monthly fee to address department needs, begin the process of hiring a third officer immediately and a fourth in 2019-20.

* Disband the department, impose a $3 fee and negotiate a contract with the sheriff's office to provide law enforcement service for the city.

Results of a survey showed 63 percent of 94 respondents favor contracting with the sheriff's office. The remaining 37 percent favor retaining the department.

Hogue said he's had conversations with Bolek about his future with the department. He said he wasn't caught off guard by the decision to resign.

"I don't want him to go," Hogue said. "He works as hard as anyone I've ever seen."

Bolek has expressed to Hogue that he wants what is best for the city and the police department, whether that means keeping the department together or contracting with the sheriff's office.

"I'm fine either way," Hogue said. "We've just got to do a better job for the citizens."

See Friday's News-Register for additional details.