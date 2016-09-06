Amity man killed in rollover crash

Photo courtesy Oregon State Police##An Amity resident was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday night about eight miles east of Amity.

AMITY - An Amity man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday night about eight miles east of Amity on Amity Road.

The Oregon State Police identified him as Todd A. Hayes, 51.

Troopers gave this account:

About 7 p.m., Hayes was driving a 2004 Lexus SUV eastbound when it crossed the centerline into a field and rolled multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hayes was wearing a seat belt. Alcohol and speed are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

The highway was blocked for four hours while the crash was investigated and the scene was cleared.

Amity Fire District personnel, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office and an Oregon Department of Transportation crew also responded.