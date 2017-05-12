Amity man killed in crash on Westside Road

An Amity man was killed shortly before midnight Thursday when the 2007 Honda Pilot he was operating crashed head-on into a Portland General Electric service truck north of McMinnville at the intersection of Westside Road and Bride Lane.

Thomas Alan Tasker, 56, of Amity was driving his Honda southbound on Westside, which parallels Highway 47 west of Carlton. The vehicle collided with a northbound 2008 International utility truck operated by Mackenzie Richard Grenz, 28, of Hillsboro, according to Capt. Chris Ray of the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

Tasker was mortally wounded in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Grenz and his passenger, Miguel Mena-Encarnacion, 28, of Milwaukie,both were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"We have information that the van was called in by a citizen as a reckless driver shortly before the crash," Ray said. He said initial investigation and witness statements indicate the Honda had crossed the center line before the crash.

Yamhill County Multi-Agency Traffic Team members worked well into the early morning hours to investigate the crash.

Traffic was detoured on Westside for several hours.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Deputy Will Lavish, at 503-434-7506, or send email to lavishw@co.yamhill.or.us.