Amity man dies after deputies respond to report of break-in

UPDATED 12:30 p.m. Sunday

AMITY -- Kelly Kenneth Sutton, 27, of Amity died early Saturday morning in an officer-involved shooting after Yamhill County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of an intruder inside an Amity residence.

The involved deputies are Sgt. Sam Elliott, a 17-year law enforcement veteran, and Deputy Stephanie Sulak, who joined the sheriff's office 15 months ago. As per standard protocol with officer-involved shootings, both have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation..

According to authorities, an Amity woman called 911 about 5:24 a.m., saying that an unknown male was inside her home. The caller said the man appeared to be intoxicated or high on drugs. Moments later, she told dispatchers he had exited her residence.

Deputies responded. Within seven minutes of the call, officials said, a deputy told 911 dispatchers that he was in contact with a man matching the description given by the caller. They were on Rice Lane, near Jellison Avenue, about three blocks from the residence.

A minute later, deputies reported that shots had been fired. Additional officers responded to the scene, including deputies and officers from the McMinnville and Amity police departments.

Paramedics also responded and found the suspect dead on the scene. A Life Flight helicopter had been called, but was told to stand down.

The Yamhill County Major Crime Response Team is conducting the investigation. Members are from the Yamhill County District Attorney's office, YCSO, Oregon State Police and police departments in McMinnville, Newberg-Dundee and Amity.