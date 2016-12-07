Amity hires new city administrator

AMITY - Justin Hogue, currently the assistant city manager in the Marion County community of Mt. Angel, was named Amity city administrator Wednesday night on a unanimous vote of the city council.

Hogue, who lives just outside McMinnville, will replace Larry Layton, who will retire at the end of the year.

Council President Caralyn Miller, with assistance from City Attorney Jerry Hart, will negotiate a contract with Hogue.

Councilor Dawn King made the motion to hire Hogue. It was seconded by Russell Blunt. The other voting member was Max Walker.

Joshua Simonson had to declare a conflict of interest because he was one of four finalists for the job. Rudy van Soolen did not attend the meeting.

The other finalists were Amity Mayor Michael Cape and Rick Hohnbaum of Gold Hill, in Southern Oregon's Jackson County. Harry Staven of Bandon on the south Oregon coast was a finalist before taking his name out of consideration.

The finalists participated in a community meet-and-greet session Tuesday night. The council interviewed each in executive session earlier Wednesday.

See Friday's print edition for additional details.