Amity council will discuss police chief recruitment

AMITY - The Amity City Council will discuss the recruitment of a police chief when it meets at 7 o'clock tonight in the Community Center, the former fire hall.

Chris Bolek resigned as chief earlier, but agreed to work through the end of the year. He took the Amity job after retiring from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department.

When Amity first sought a new chief it only received two applications. Both individuals were interviewed, but the council directed city staff to reopen the recruitment process. During a three-week period of time, no one else applied for the position.

Contracting with the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office has been heavily discussed at previous council meetings, and that option remains open.