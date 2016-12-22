Amity council addresses city administrator contract

AMITY - The Amity City Council will meet in executive session at 5 p.m. today at city hall to discuss the new city administrator's contract.

The public is excluded from attending an executive session. However, the council will convene in open session following the executive session, and may take action related to the contract.

Justin Hogue, assistant city manager in the Marion County community of Mount Angel, was recently tapped by the council as the new city administrator. He will replace Larry Layton, who is planning to retire at year’s end.

Council President Caralyn Miller has been assisted by City Attorney Jerry Hart in negotiating a contract with Hogue. The salary range was advertised at $60,000 to $70,000.

The council is scheduled to meet next in regular session at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.