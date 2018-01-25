Alleged Yamhill shooter: 'I hope I killed that ...'
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Mudstump
Richard Mershon is a man that needs to be removed from society and locked up for a long time. Too much alcohol, anger, ignorance and guns....what could go wrong?
Tuvey
Despite the horrible outcome for Trivelpiece thank you to all involved for taking the time and initiative to keep a drunk off the road and attempt to help those in trouble. Know that there are many people who appreciate you.