Matthew Bailey photo##Auctioneer Steve Talbot stands by as YCTC volunteer Keyandra Jochim selects the winning raffle ticket during Saturday’s Flavors of Carlton event. Matthew Bailey photo##Each attendee received a raspberry cognac cake baked by Chef Valerie Anctil of OPUS in Carlton. Matthew Bailey photo##The main dining tent at Flavors of Carlton is the largest Peter Corvallis Productions of Portland has on hand. Called the “Hoecker,” it measures 83 feet by 99 feet, or 8,217 square feet. Matthew Bailey photo##Karen Wright’s sister, Susie Crum of Tanager Vineyard, proved popular as the server of Argyle and Bollinger bubblies.

By Karl Klooster • Staff Writer • April 23, 2015 Tweet

All in Flavor: Y-C event shatters record

The 12th annual Flavors of Carlton, held Saturday at Ken Wright Cellars, proved a resounding success. It raised three times as much as any of its predecessors for Yamhill-Carlton Together Cares, which provides an array of youth services in the neighboring communities.

Executive Director Amber Horne said the board decided to boost admission to $125 per person this year. Nonetheless, she said, the event sold out two months in advance.

Karl Klooster Klooster is the News-Register's regional editor and wine columnist. > See his column

Yamhill and Carlton share a school district that educates elementary and middle school students in Carlton and high school students in Yamhill. They also share a fire district operating out of a new main station just north of Carlton on Highway 47. So when Yamhill joined Carlton Together Cares, it represented just one more example of communities teaming up for mutual benefit.

Since its inception in 1998, the agency has embraced a mission of developing and implementing youth-focused community programs. And Learning for Life Preschool, Youth Work Experience, Lego Robotics, Code Club and the Carlton Community Pool, not to mention an array of athletic and after-school enrichment programs, attest to its success.

YCTC does maintain a small paid staff, in order to keep year-round programs running smoothly and effectively. But it relies mainly on volunteers.

When it comes time for YCTC to host its major annual fundraiser, volunteer coordinators step in to assist with the logistics of wine, food, publicity and such.

Volunteers fan out to solicit hundreds of silent auction items, then invest countless hours in properly identifying, organizing and arranging them. That’s not to mention handling payment and delivery afterward.

Not surprisingly, wine represented the largest single silent auction category. But everything from jewelry pieces to massages and plants to paintings were put up for bid.

Enough tables to seat 350 were set up in the mammoth main tent. Guests were assigned seats, denoted with place cards.

They had access to 10 different food vendors and 20 different wine purveyors. They worked off a few calories just by making the rounds to see what was available.

The fare included roast salmon from Chez Vous, peach-infused meatballs from the Republic of Jam, sautéed prawns from Cuvée, crawfish with sweet fennel from Gem, seafood crepe with asparagus from Farmers’ Plate and Pantry, and beef stroganoff from Joel Palmer House. That’s not to mention the goat cheese, chocolate truffle and raspberry cognac dessert offerings, served with tea and coffee.

The winery roster included Belle Pente, Torii Mor, Seven of Hearts, Carlton Cellars, Monks Gate, Kramer, Twelve, Ken Wright, Ghost Hill, Soter, Elk Cove, DePonte, Marshall Davis, Scott Paul, Stag Hollow, Argyle and Bollinger. Fire Mountain Brew House provided a craft beer alternative.

The live auction netted $89,500, silent auction $27,350, paddle raise $95,000, ticket sales and sponsorships $55,000, and raffles and donations $33,200. That pushed the grand total past the $300,000 mark.

Some 22 items were hawked to the highest bidder by internationally known auctioneer Steve Talbot. Included were a croquet afternoon and dinner, a Walla Walla wine country getaway, a Napa Valley tour, a week in Hawaii, a 19-magnum wine lot, a collection of six 1990 Italian Denominazione di Origine wines, and three original paintings.

The estimated total of $300,050 exceeded the best previous year three times over.

Putting it in perspective, Karen Wright said more than once, it wasn’t about adults, wine, food or auction items. In the end, it was about the kids. And they came up the big winners.

And that’s what I found out while Out and About — attending a very tasty and profitable event beneath a very big tent.