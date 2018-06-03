Alcohol involved in serious crash, police say

AMITY -- Alcohol was believed to be involved in a serious motor vehicle crash Sunday morning that left one passenger with critical injuries, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers said Marquis Ortiz Namyslowski, 20, of McMinnville, left Highway 99W south of Amity in a 1993 Nissan sedan. The vehicle rolled several times following the 3 a.m. crash.

Namyslowski was taken to Dallas, where he was lodged in the Polk County Jail on one count each of third-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving while revoked or suspended and reckless driving, in addition to two counts of recklessly endangering another person. Bail was set at $55,000 pending arraignment in Polk County Circuit Court.

An unidentified juvenile male who was sitting in a back seat was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported by Life Flight helicopter to a Portland hospital with critical injuries.

A front seat passenger, Sebastian Michael Oak, 19, of McMinnville, was treated at the scene.

Amity Fire Department , the Polk County Sheriff's Office and Oregon Department of Transportation, assisted state police at the scene.