Ace for Cinnamon

Charles Cinnamon scored a hole-in-one on the 17th hole at Michelbook Country Club June 22. He used a nine iron from 123-yards out.

Playing partners included cousin, Mike Milton, and John Mardock, both of McMinnville.

Cinnamon is the uncle of Grizzly distance runner Emily Cinnamon and said he has many relatives in the McMinnville area.