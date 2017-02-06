A tragic ending to such a good friendship
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Bufordthe1st
So so sad...and so preventable. If only....we all say that to ourselves, don't we?
Bufordthe1st
I wish this man PEACE as he deals with the aftermath. I wish the rest of the victims PEACE as well. It should never have happened.